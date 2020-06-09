Freddy’s coming to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Freddy’s and its famous fry sauce are coming to Jonesboro.
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced on social media Tuesday that Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers would open on Caraway Road.
According to the post, the restaurant will be located on the former site of Perkins Restaurant on Caraway Road in front of the Highland Square Shopping Center.
The last month the developers announced the building would be demolished to make way for a new business. Now we know what will take its place.
In addition to the Jonesboro location, Haag Brown said the Freddy’s on Highway 412 in Siloam Springs has opened.
