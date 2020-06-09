Gov. Hutchinson to sign executive order creating police task force

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Following more than a week of protests in the state capitol and across Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he would sign an executive order Tuesday creating a police task force.
Hutchinson said Monday during his daily COVID-19 briefing that he made the decision after meeting with several “protest leaders and young leaders across the state.”
The task force will “deal with police training, certification, and standards.”
The move comes a day after Hutchinson deactivated the National Guard which he mobilized last week in response to protests over the death of George Floyd.
Hutchinson will announce Tuesday’s executive order at 11 a.m. Region 8 News will carry the announcement on-air and online.
