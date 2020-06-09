Human trafficking and the dangers of social media

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Human trafficking continues to plague the United States, and the problem at times is overlooked.
In today’s digital age, monitoring what’s on your child’s phone is critical to prevent them from becoming a victim.
Tuesday, the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club met to learn what resources and items are available.
“There are all sorts of these apps that I’ve never even heard of that I had to investigate,” Melanie Mata, a nursing professor at A-State, said. “I didn’t know what Tik Tok was until, you know, four months ago and my kid already had it. I get used to Facebook or Instagram, and they’ve already moved on to something else.”
“We don’t give these traffickers enough credit or how intelligent some of them are,” Mata added. “In regards to recruiting, grooming, and using some of those actions.”
Mata said there are warning signs to look out for in your child.
They include phone addiction, changes in behavior, and choosing to self-isolate from others.
Mata said the best thing you can do is educate yourself and your child about the dangers of social media.
