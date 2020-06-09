Jonesboro Fire Department battling house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department is battling a house fire in West Jonesboro.
According to E911 Director Jeff Presley, the home in the 900-block of Marcom Drive, had heavy smoke and flames showing as firefighters arrived.
Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely.
The area will be blocked with emergency vehicles, and they’re asking people to avoid the area.
Region 8 News will have more information as soon as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.