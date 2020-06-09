Jonesboro football in 2nd week of summer conditioning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Let’s check in on more area high school football squads working out.
We visited Jonesboro High this morning. The Golden Hurricane won 8 games in 2019 and return All-State running back Albert George. Head coach Randy Coleman likes how the team is adjusting to COVID-19 guidelines.
“It’s different,” Coleman said. “But our kids have done a great job, our staff has done a great job. I think more than anything it’s getting used to the masks when you’re inside. But it’s something that we’re going to abide by the rules and do what we’re told to do. There’s been no complaints and the kids have been great with it.”
Coleman also likes how the black and gold developed during the quarantine. “I’ve been really pleased with how the guys have been working. We knew that a lot of them had been working up during the quarantine period because we had them send us videos. They had been really good about keeping up with the installs and things that we’ve been adding in our zoom meetings. So really pleased with where we’re at.”
