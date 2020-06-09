June 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 9. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Rain leaves this morning as Cristobal moves further north.
But the winds will stay strong as the sun comes out.
Temperatures will warm to near 90 degrees before a cold front moves in, bringing the chance of a few more storms later in the evening.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast, plus the latest on Cristobal, coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Despite Gov. Asa Hutchinson saying the state is not ready to move into Phase 2 of reopening, one local legislator says that won’t stop area businesses, particularly restaurants, from doing so on Friday.
Black River Technical College shifts into high gear with its new program.
For 87 years people have flocked to one Region 8 town for its annual picnic. But that won’t be the case this year.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
