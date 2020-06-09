Leachville sales tax proposal passes

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A sales tax passed for one Mississippi County town Tuesday.
The one-cent sales tax proposal for Leachville passed with a vote of 150-40, according to Mayor Rodney Robertson.
Region 8 News has covered this story since December 2019 when the tax was being proposed.
The tax will split in three different ways.
A half-cent may go towards water and sewer, a quarter of a cent to the Leachville Fire Department, and another quarter of a cent to the Leachville Police Department.
