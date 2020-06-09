Leachville sales tax proposal passes

Leachville sales tax proposal passes
Leachville sales tax passes.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 9, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 9:22 PM

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A sales tax passed for one Mississippi County town Tuesday.

The one-cent sales tax proposal for Leachville passed with a vote of 150-40, according to Mayor Rodney Robertson.

Region 8 News has covered this story since December 2019 when the tax was being proposed.

The tax will split in three different ways.

A half-cent may go towards water and sewer, a quarter of a cent to the Leachville Fire Department, and another quarter of a cent to the Leachville Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.