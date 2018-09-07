Low Severe Risk Tonight

Despite the remnants of Cristobal leaving Region 8, we’re not done with rain chances just yet. A strong cold front, for summer standards, will arrive overnight sparking storms. A few could be strong to severe as wind gusts could approach 60 mph. It’ll be windy even without storms as gusts stay as high as 40 mph overnight and Wednesday. Behind the front, drier and comfortable air moves in pushing all the humidity out of Region 8. Over the next week, temperatures look comfortable and rain chances low.