Man accused of killing a Newport officer to appear in court

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The man accused of killing a Newport police officer in 2017 will appear in court on Wed., June 10.
Derrick Heard is being tried as an adult after being accused of killing Lieutenant Patrick Weatherford.
Lee D. Short, attorney for Derrick Heard, filed motions in Jackson County Circuit Court involving the case.
Heard was arrested on suspicion of capital murder, attempted capital murder, breaking or entering, theft of property and possession of a handgun by a minor, and firearm enhancement after an investigation by police.
In the motions, Short asks the court to suppress statements allegedly made by Heard to his probation officer and other additional discoveries regarding his arrest on June 12, 2017, and to suppress interrogation on June 12, June 14, June 23, and June 26 in 2017.
Heard is to appear in Jackson County Circuit Court in Newport at 9 a.m.
