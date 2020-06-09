Man accused of slashing woman with broken glass

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces battery and kidnapping charges after sheriff’s deputies say he slashed a woman with a piece of broken glass.
Just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 9, Baxter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in Salesville.
The victim, who had run to a neighbor’s house for help, told deputies that she and the suspect, 47-year-old Mark Walter Frankowitz, had gotten into a physical confrontation.
Frankowitz, according to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, broke a glass then used a piece of it to “cut a deep gash in the victim’s arm.”
After cutting the woman, he reportedly choked her and refused to let her leave her home.
The victim managed to escape and run to her next-door neighbor’s house to call for help.
An ambulance took her to the Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment while deputies took Frankowitz to the Baxter County Detention Center where he was charged with second-degree domestic battery and kidnapping.
He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond awaiting his first appearance in circuit court on June 25.
