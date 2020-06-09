Marked Tree teen organizes protest, officers participate in pick-up game

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the weekend, the community of Marked Tree marched in a peaceful protest and prayer. LaTrell Adams, the leader of the group, wanted to share a message of unity.
“If you have unity at home, then you can show an example for your state, your city, then the world can catch on," Adams said.
Adams organized the march to promote justice, peace, and love. Many came out to support him and the cause.
“When I went to the park and I saw everybody there waiting on me, I was like ‘Oh yeah we are all on one accord. So I know it’s not going to be too hard to bring unity to Marked Tree, and it won’t be hard to get it in the world either,’" Adams said.
In that crowd, support and protection came from the Marked Tree Police Department.
“Words can not describe how great it made me feel to see the policemen there for a black child, the black future, the black culture," Adams said.
After singing, sharing stories, and words of encouragement, the group engaged in a little pick-up basketball game.
And, although they do not come close to a starting line up for a national team, they surely put in work doing a little community policing.
The department won the game 7-1 but also won the hearts of their community.
“In Marked Tree, Arkansas, our police department, they are for us, they help us. If any problems are going on, they are coming to our first call," Adams said.
Marked Tree officer Louis Wilson said the trust has to be there, and it has to be shown.
“Whenever you put on a shield of honor, you have to lead by example, by showing them we are here for you, we are involved in the community, we are involved with young lives, and we are involved to make sure our community is safe," Wilson said.
