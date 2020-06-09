Mom creates quarantine travels for kids

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Parents everywhere have had to get creative to try and keep their kids engaged and learning throughout quarantine.
For Quiera Borders, it didn’t take long for her creativity to take flight.
“The first week of quarantine,” said Borders. “I had to think and think fast, I was just like, oh my gosh what am I going to do and so I had to be innovative.”
Borders combined her need for travel with her need for decorating, and just like that, “Quarantine Travels” began.
“The second week, we were hitting the road traveling to our first destination,” said Borders. “Each destination we really focused on where it was geographically, we looked at the culture, the people, whether there was music, the food, the dance, and we incorporated that into crafts and activities.”
Borders’ kids and family visited Rio de Janeiro, India, Mexico, Antarctica, Hawaii, Kenya, Japan, and Paris.
“They were surprised,” said Borders. “Each time I thought that they were gonna be like, oh, we’re here at another place, but they were just excited I was excited.”
For most, a project like this would take some time.
“Believe it or not, this is done overnight,” said Borders.
Quiera was resourceful.
“At the very top to give the illustration of the Taj Mahal, the dome part, that is a hairdryer,” said Borders making memories that will last a lifetime.
“With the quarantine traveling, they’ve learned about the different places and people, and I’m just seeing that there’s more to life than where we live,” said Borders.
Quiera says she has another planned adventure up her sleeve and hopes that one day, they will be able to travel to all of the places they visited in quarantine.
