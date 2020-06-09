New Morgan Nick age progression images released 25 years after disappearing

ALMA, Ark. (KAIT/KNWA) - 25 years after Morgan Nick went missing in Alma, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released an age-progression photo of what Nick might look like today at 31.
In 1995, Morgan Nick was last seen at the Alma Little League Ball Field after going to catch fireflies with other children.
When the children went to their parents, Nick was not with them.
The children last saw Nick talking to a man with a beard next to a truck with a red camper.
The identity of this man is still unknown.
“It was never a thought in my head that Morgan would still be missing after 25 years,” Colleen Nick, Morgan’s mother, told KNWA. “25 years later that we would still be sitting here.”
Emmy-award winning filmmaker and Arkansas native Devon Parks worked closely with the Nicks family for almost a year.
"Knowing so much about this story, being so close to the same age as Morgan, I was connected to it in a way," Parks said.
Now, Parks is hoping a new five-part documentary series on Morgan's disappearance will lead to a break in her case.
"Maybe they can offer a shred of information, a tiny little piece of the puzzle that law enforcement and the family have been putting together for the last 25 years that could ultimately result in finding Morgan," Park said.
The documentary is scheduled to air this fall.
"We hope that when people watch this documentary that they get to know Morgan deeper and she's no longer just a child on a missing poster but they know her as Morgan Nick," Parks said.
If you have information about Morgan Nick, you can call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.