Newport teen killed in crash

Newport teen killed in crash
An 18-year-old Newport man died Monday when his Jeep collided with a tractor-trailer. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 9, 2020 at 5:46 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 5:46 AM

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-year-old Newport man died Monday when his Jeep collided with a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened on State Highway 69 near Newark, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Michael Matteson was southbound when his 1997 Jeep crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2012 Freightliner’s trailer and rear tandems.

Matteson was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck, who was not identified, was not injured according to the preliminary fatal crash report.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.