Newport teen killed in crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-year-old Newport man died Monday when his Jeep collided with a tractor-trailer.
The crash happened on State Highway 69 near Newark, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Michael Matteson was southbound when his 1997 Jeep crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2012 Freightliner’s trailer and rear tandems.
Matteson was killed in the crash.
The driver of the semi-truck, who was not identified, was not injured according to the preliminary fatal crash report.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.