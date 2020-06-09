TRAFFIC ALERT: ‘Serious crash’ in downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a “serious crash” in downtown Jonesboro.
The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Flint Street and Huntington Avenue.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 director, said Hospital Wing will be landing in the parking lot of Huntington and Madison.
The roadway is blocked at this time.
Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to yield to responding emergency vehicles.
