Arkansas governor: Decision coming on easing virus limits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor plans to announce Wednesday whether the state can further ease coronavirus restrictions even as the state’s active cases and hospitalizations continue rising.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said the decision is coming as the number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas surpassed 10,000.
Arkansas has allowed businesses that closed because of the pandemic to reopen but with limits on capacity and other safety rules.
The Health Department said the number of people who have died from the illness caused by the virus has risen by six to 161.
