Arkansas OF Heston Kjerstad selected by Orioles with 2nd overall pick of MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Diamond Hog is off the board early in the 2020 MLB Draft.
Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad was selected by the Orioles with the 2nd overall pick. He’s the 9th Razorback in program history to be selected in the 1st Round. Kjerstad is the highest Hog selected in the Draft since Jeff King went #1 in 1986.
The assigned bonus value for the #2 pick in this year’s draft is $7,789,900.
He had a stellar shortened 2020 season. Heston hit .448 in 16 games, with 6 home runs and 20 runs batted in. The Amarillo, Texas native led the Hogs in batting average, hits, homers, and RBI.
