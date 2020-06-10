Arkansas State women’s basketball to face Arkansas in 2021-2022 season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looks like the Red Wolves and Razorbacks will face off in women’s basketball.
Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors tweeted Wednesday that he touched base with the head coaches at Arkansas State, UCA, Little Rock, & UAPB. A-State will have a matchup with the UofA sometime in the 2021-22 campaign.
It would be the first matchup between Arkansas State and Arkansas since the 2005 Women’s NIT. 10,892 were there that day, the largest crowd at First National Bank Arena (formerly known as The Convo). Ali Carter Brooks led the way with 25 points as the Lady Indians beat the Razorbacks 98 - 84.
Arkansas will play an in-state opponent in the 2020-21 season. The Razorbacks will continue a series with Little Rock, they matched up December 21st, 2019 at the Verizon Arena.
