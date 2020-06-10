Blytheville mayor appointed to law enforcement task force set up by governor

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 mayor was named to a task force to advance the state of law enforcement in Arkansas.
Blytheville Mayor James Sanders said Tuesday he was asked by Governor Asa Hutchinson to be part of the task force.
He said he has worked in or with law enforcement since 1977, which gives him different aspects.
“All the way from local law enforcement, to Arkansas State Police, and then into being the Sheriff prior to becoming mayor,” Sanders said.
He said it gives him the opportunity, especially with him being an African-American man, in being able to lend his assistance, and with the other organizations, sit down with them and talk with them about the things he has seen over the years.
Mayor Sanders said this has even given him a chance to look over the policies in place at the Blytheville Police Department and how they do things.
“This is an honor to allow me to do that, but at the same time, I consider it to be a learning experience to hear perspectives from other people from different parts of the state,” Sanders said.
He said we have an opportunity at this time to see both sides and all sides of the situation.
“What law enforcement sees from their perspective, of course, again how it sees things as a perspective of a black man, and again, to bring it out to the point of understanding black police officers also have a stigma and a situation that they to have to go through that has not been addressed,” Sanders said.
Mayor Sanders said the task force will have to listen to points that are brought up and then listen to people in the community and see how they can affect those points that are brought up.
He also said people must understand the role government plays in the situation and the rules they must follow.
“And if that itself talks about training, okay, then we have to look at training. If that involves equipment in those types of things, then what do we do there,” Sanders said.
Sanders added that we must ask questions about why there is not a large number of black police officers or people in those minority areas that are not wanting to be police officers.
“We have to go down to the root of the situation and actually address that, not define what we see as to what caused the incident, but what is the root of the actual problem,” Sanders said.
He said those are the questions he's going to have and the statements he would like to make.
“Even in the perspective of the black police officer, about even why people in our own culture, you know, make comments about a black police officer,” Sanders said.
He said the regular person may not understand what black police officers go through.
“I just want to be able to listen to what people have to say.”
