Comfortable Weather Continues

Cool and dry air will stick with us overnight as lows fall to near 60. Some may wake up in the 50s! Highs return to the 80s Thursday afternoon, but it’ll still be very comfortable for June. Low humidity stays with us through the second half of the week and into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures are set to rebound into the upper 80s on Saturday before falling to near 80 early next week. A couple of showers will be possible throughout the weekend though chances look pretty low.