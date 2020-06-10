Food pantry creates massive turnout

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Helping Neighbors Food Pantry gave out meat, produce, and dairy products as part of the Farm to Family Food Distribution program Wednesday.
Cars lined the streets, hours before the pantry officially kicked off in Jonesboro.
Police also worked traffic control on Huntington, Monroe, and Washington Streets.
Maleigha Cook is a 4-H agent in Craighead County and she was happy to see all the volunteers come out and help.
“This is the biggest I’ve seen so far. When I tell you that it’s been wrapped around probably four blocks back on both sides, that’s not an exaggeration. I would say, we’ve probably seen 400 cars go through, if not more this morning,” said Cook.
The pantry kicked off at 9 a.m. and it only took 40 minutes to give away every box from the truck.
Volunteers said at least 250 families here in Region 8 received food Wednesday.
