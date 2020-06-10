June 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 10. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
An overnight cold front brought thunderstorms to Region 8.
Behind the front, drier and comfortable air will move in.
Over the next week, temperatures will remain comfortable with rain chances low.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast, plus the latest on Cristobal, coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A man accused of killing a Newport police officer three years ago will appear in court today. We’ll have a preview coming up in the 6 o’clock hour.
A Region 8 mayor has been tapped to serve on Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s newly formed law enforcement task force.
A Region 8 teen’s initiative is building bridges between police and residents of his community.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
