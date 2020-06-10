Lawnmower donated to Williams Baptist University’s ‘Williams Works’ program

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Williams Baptist University received a lawnmower from a local family to help prepare for the launch of the school’s new Williams Works program.
Velma Allison and her family donated a Bad Boy mower valued at over $8,000 to the university’s Eagle Farms.
The farm will be used to grow fruits and vegetables on the west edge of campus that was previously underdeveloped.
WBU Board Member J.R. Cox of Cox Implement in Hoxie helped arrange this gift.
President Stan Norman says he is thrilled to have a need met to help students graduate debt-free.
“We needed a mower devoted exclusively to the farm," Dr. Norman said. "Through that conversation, Mrs. Allison decided this would be a good home for the Bad Boy Mower, and so Mr. Cox took the mower, cleaned it up, got it ready for us, and we had it presented to us. We’re very glad to have it.”
Norman says the Williams Works program is moving along great and he says when students return to campus in the fall, they’ll find a farm waiting for them to come to work.
More than 10 acres are currently being developed in the first phase of the farm operation. 45 students have been accepted for the program this fall, with more to follow in the coming years.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.