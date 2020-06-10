2 more Atlanta officers fired after students pulled from car during George Floyd protest

These photos provided by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office show Lonnie Hood and Armon Jones. Atlanta Chief Erika Shields fired two officers and benched three others involved in an incident with two college students during protests in the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, 2020. A prosecutor announced criminal charges, Tuesday, June 2 against six officers. Hood is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Simple Battery. (Source: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via AP)