Shop fire investgated as arson

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A shop fire in Independence County is being investigated as arson.
According to the Independence County Sheriff's Office, a structure fire at the end of Rich Hollow Road was called into deputies on Tuesday, June 9.
Once on the scene, the owner told deputies that he's been out of town recently, and when he returned home his shop building had been burned down.
Sheriff Shawn Stephens asked the victim if he had anyone mad at him, and the victim explained he probably did but did not have any suspects to name at this time.
The fire remains under investigation.
