Speed limits to increase on state highways and interstates in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The speed limit on highways and interstates across Arkansas are increasing.
According to our content partner KARK, ArDOT is raising the speed limit on state highways by five miles per hour.
Interstates in Little Rock increase to 65 MPH and outside to 75 MPH.
The change also applies to four-lane divided highways in Arkansas.
ARDOT says highways are much safer now.
“Facilities are safer these days, we have wired up safety fences, we have rumble strips, we have other safety features, our vehicles are safer as well so that has helped,” said ArDOT spokesperson Randy Ort.
The increase will take place when all the signs are changed within a few months.
