Thousands in grants approved at special city council meeting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - City leaders held three meetings Tuesday night including a special city council meeting that focused on the 2020 Annual Action Plan.
The council unanimously approved the action plan that allows the city to use the Community Development Block Grant.
The city plans to use more than $290,000 for COVID-19 small business emergency funding and $220,000 towards the Veterans Village Outreach Center.
Another $130,000 will be used for sidewalks on Patrick Street which would include pedestrian crossings.
For cities to be eligible for the grant, they have to meet these criteria:
- Benefit to low-and moderate-income (LMI) persons or households
- Aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight
- Meet a need having a particular urgency (urgent need)
That 2020 action plan will now be sent to HUD for final approval.
Before the council met Tuesday evening, the Finance and Administration Committee discussed the possibility of a future park in downtown Jonesboro.
The committee gave the green light to a resolution regarding a $100,000 grant and that's now headed to the full city council for its next meeting.
Mayor Harold Perrin said this is something the city's been working on for 2 to 3 years now.
"This is the Monroe and our parking lot next to our United Way building that we own," Mayor Perrin said. "That would all be torn out and grass, playground area, and fencing where anybody can come down through there and walk during the day."
The city would have to match the grant.
A takeaway from the Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission Tuesday night was the approval of a final subdivision plan for Prospect Village Phase 1.
It would be located just east of Airport Road and North of the Wyattwood Addition and would include 20 proposed single-family residential lots.
That now heads to the council who will discuss it at the next meeting.
