Trumann City Council discusses registering all dogs, moving municipal building

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - During a two-hour meeting Tuesday night, the Trumann City Council discussed everything from the pandemic to pit bulls.
Councilmember Matthew Miller returned with a 14-page ordinance to amend the city’s current stance on vicious dogs.
“Is this saying that anyone that owns a dog—any dog—they have to register it?” Councilmember Hollie Stevens asked.
Miller confirmed his proposed ordinance would require all dogs within the city limits to be registered, regardless of breed.
The move would ultimately remove the “vicious dogs” moniker from pit bulls, allowing residents to own them.
In order to make it happen, Police Chief Chad Henson said they would need to create a system to maintain both the owners’ and their dogs’ information, and provide tags.
While other cities have similar ordinances, Henson said they also have more animal control officers. That is not the case in Trumann.
“Elephant in the room: they have many (animal control officers). We have one," Henson said. “It’s going to be very intensive and, to be honest with you, I don’t know what it’s going to look like when we get done.”
The city voted to suspend the emergency clause so that the ordinance can go through three readings allowing Councilman Miller to make more adjustments if needed.
The council also considered a resolution to move the municipal building to the former Region’s Bank building, 825 Highway 463.
While some councilmembers supported the move, the council voted it down.
The council also heard from City Treasurer Ted Walker regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the city’s finances.
While he is surprised several departments, including the Water Works Department, have seen few effects from the pandemic, Walker believes the real impact will come in June.
“You have to plan for the future,” he told the council.
In other business, the council voted to remove a roll-off truck from the inventory after it was replaced; and they tabled Ordinance #651-2019, which covers amendments to the council’s operations.
The council will meet again on July 14.
