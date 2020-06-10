Woman arrested after stabbing, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman faces a domestic battery-2nd degree charge after Jonesboro police say she stabbed someone in the leg.
Lauren Hannah, 34, Jonesboro was arrested June 10 after officers went to a home in the 4100 block of Cathedral Cove due to the stabbing.
Officers found the victim in the front yard with a stab wound to his left quadriceps muscle, just above the knee joint.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that he and Hannah had been arguing and that she had threatened to kill herself with the knife.
“When he made the statement that she wouldn’t do it, she turned the knife on him and stabbed him in the leg,” the affidavit noted. “He then was able to wrestle the knife away from her and call the police.”
A $3,500 bond was set for Hannah, who will be arraigned July 27 in circuit court.
