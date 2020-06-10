Women facing breaking and entering, theft charges

“When deputies questioned them as to why they were there, Bowers stated that she was getting her belongings out of unit #17 because she was moving. Deputy Mandi McDaniel asked Bowers if she had keys to the unit. Bowers tried three keys, none of which worked," the affidavit noted. “When Sgt. James Teague began to run the license plate on the Expedition, Bowers said the plates were not hers.”