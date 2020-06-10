Women facing breaking and entering, theft charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A phone call to deputies about suspicious people in a vehicle carrying bolt cutters now has two women facing a multitude of charges, according to Craighead County authorities.
Rachel Ann Bowers, 36, Trumann and Brooke Ann Loften, 25, Jonesboro were arrested June 9 after deputies got a call about an incident at a storage unit in the 3100 block of Highway 351, north of Jonesboro.
According to a probable cause affidavit, authorities got a call about the people in a white Ford Expedition carrying the bolt cutters and later stopped the Expedition.
Authorities said Bowers was driving while Loften was a passenger.
“When deputies questioned them as to why they were there, Bowers stated that she was getting her belongings out of unit #17 because she was moving. Deputy Mandi McDaniel asked Bowers if she had keys to the unit. Bowers tried three keys, none of which worked," the affidavit noted. “When Sgt. James Teague began to run the license plate on the Expedition, Bowers said the plates were not hers.”
Deputies then found three suspected meth pipes, several cut locks, a lock picking kit and bolt cutters in the truck, the affidavit noted.
Bowers was arrested on suspicion of five counts of breaking or entering, five counts of theft $1,000 or less and fictitious vehicle license, while Loften was arrested on suspicion of four counts of breaking or entering, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of theft $1,000 or less.
A $50,000 bond was set for Bowers, while a $100,000 bond was set for Loften.
Both Bowers and Loften will be arraigned July 27 in circuit court.
