Area business receives Arkansas 30 Day Fund forgivable loan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County business has received an Arkansas 30 Day Fund forgivable loan, officials said Wednesday.
According to a media release, 22 Lou LLC in Paragould received the maximum $3,000 amount. Officials noted that the loan is available for small businesses that may need help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund was created by Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband, Bryan Sanders.
The loan does not have to be repaid, officials said.
The program is also working with A-State on the issue.
