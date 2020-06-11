Area business receives Arkansas 30 Day Fund forgivable loan

The Arkansas 30 Day Fund announced it has awarded a forgivable loan to a Paragould business. (Source: Arkansas 30 Day Fund)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 11:29 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County business has received an Arkansas 30 Day Fund forgivable loan, officials said Wednesday.

According to a media release, 22 Lou LLC in Paragould received the maximum $3,000 amount. Officials noted that the loan is available for small businesses that may need help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund was created by Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her husband, Bryan Sanders.

The loan does not have to be repaid, officials said.

The program is also working with A-State on the issue.

