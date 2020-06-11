Arkansas State football adds more commits from Mississippi

PERKINSTON, Miss. (KAIT) - The Red Wolves continue their pipeline to the Magnolia State.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College running back Deondre House tweeted Thursday that he committed to Arkansas State. He had 875 all purpose yards & 4 touchdowns in 2019 as the Bulldogs won the NJCAA National Championship. One of House’s scores was a 47 yard rushing TD to ice the title game.
Laurel junior QB/RB Xavier Evans also verballed with the Red Wolves on Thursday. He had a monster season in 2019 as the Golden Tornadoes reached the 5A South State Semifinals. Evans threw for 1562 yds, rushed for 1503 yds, and accounted for 32 total TD.
House and Evans would be a part of the Red Wolves 2021 recruiting class.
