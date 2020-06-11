Attorney General visits Jonesboro, discusses Suddenlink concerns and COVID-19 response

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge spent Wednesday in Jonesboro, seeing the city’s response to COVID-19 and discussing the Suddenlink issue with the mayor.
Her main message is that she wants people to contact her office if they have any complaints about Suddenlink.
While she has received the complaints sent to people like Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin and Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh, only 11 formal complaints have been filed with the Attorney General’s office directly.
“We need that information,” Rutledge said. “We will have an investigator follow up with you. Once we gather these complaints, we’re in touch with the company, in this case, Suddenlink, to discuss those issues with them.”
One of the things they will look at is whether they are violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
“Are they charging consumers for products and services that they are not providing, stating that they would do those things. If they are, in fact, violating the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, as the Attorney General, and my office we’re the ones by law who can enforce the deceptive Trade Practices in the state,” Rutledge said.
She said if they are, it can be upwards of a $10,000 fine per violation, or they can file a civil lawsuit.
Ideally, she said she would want people receiving service with Suddenlink to be getting the services that they pay for.
Some of the complaints that her office has received is that people are paying for services they did not realize they had and it wasn’t until they received their next month’s bill until they knew of the services.
She has also received complaints about a piece of equipment they received that stopped working just hours later.
“I’ve got a team of a couple of hundred folks in the attorney general’s office, we have a Public Protection Division that works specifically on those sorts of consumers issues, and we have investigators and attorneys who will look into this,” Rutledge said.
Currently, they are in the investigative stage and need people to file formal complaints with her office. You can do that online at arkansasag.gov or call her office at 800-482-8682.
Also, at the news conference Wednesday, she talked about ongoing price gouging complaints that are reported to her office.
She said since the governor issued the pandemic emergency, her office has received anywhere between 2,000 and 3,000 calls a week, up from the 200 to 300 calls a week before the pandemic.
Of the over 30,000 calls since mid-March, over 2,000 price gouging complaints have been found.
“Investigations into PP&E, where our medical providers are attempting to purchase PP&E, being a mask or gown that was normally of $1 was being charged $20 for that same bit of personal protective equipment, as well as someone on Facebook Marketplace trying to charge 10 bucks for a bottle of hand sanitizer,” Rutledge said.
She said her office treats individuals the same as businesses.
So far, fines have not been handed out since the attorney general’s office is still investigating the claims.
Rutledge said if a grocery store can show they are being charged more from their vendors, which, then results in an increase of prices, that is not considered price gouging.
