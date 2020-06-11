Chicken Salad Chick ready to reopen

Chicken Salad Chick announces it's reopening its Jonesboro store. (Source: Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 11, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 10:35 AM

JONESBORO, Ark.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You can’t keep a good chick down.

After suffering major damage in the March 28 tornado and weathering COVID-19, Chicken Salad Chick is reopening its doors to Jonesboro diners.

The restaurant announced on social media Thursday it would hold a grand reopening on Monday, June 15.

An EF-3 tornado literally blew the door off the store, as well as caused significant damage.

After months of repairs and hard work, they’re now ready to begin serving take-out, drive-thru, and dine-in.

The restaurant, which is devoted to all things chicken salad, was the company’s first to open in the state of Arkansas.

