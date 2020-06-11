Craighead Electric reports nearly 1,800 without power in Trumann area

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A power outage has led to nearly 1,800 utility customers to be without power in the Trumann area, according to Craighead Electric.
The cooperative said on its website that the outages were in the Bay Drive and Jacks Road areas, to Speedway Street and throughout the city of Trumann.
There was no report on when power would be restored.
However, officials said on social media that a snake was found on the transformer. The snake was removed and the breakers were reset.
