Delta retires its last MD-88 to Blytheville

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Delta Air Lines has retired its last McDonnell Douglas MD-88 airplane, right here in Region 8 as it has with others in its fleet.
According to CNN, the last MD-88 flight took place on June 2 from Washington’s Dulles Airport to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International.
Once Delta is finished with the aging aircraft, they are flown from Atlanta to Blytheville, where it joins other retired planes.
For over 30 years, the MD-88 series planes have flown 750 million passengers, with 12 million hours in the air.
Delta had planned to retire all the MD-88s by the end of 2020, but due to COVID-19, the plan was completed sooner.
