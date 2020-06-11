Fireworks show returning to Paragould with a ‘big bang’

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould residents will once again get a chance to celebrate Independence Day with a “big bang.”
MOR Media announced Thursday it will host its 2020 Paragould Fireworks Show Saturday, July 4, at the Paragould Rotary Softball Park, 309 Carroll Rd.
For years, according to a news release, the company presented the Big Bang Blow-Out but stopped when financial support wavered from local businesses.
“Fireworks got more and more expensive, and sponsorships less and less, so we decided if the show was not going to be a Big Bang, we would rather not do one,” Dina Mason was quoted as saying.
However, with support from the Paragould Advertising and Promotion Commission, fireworks will once again light up the night sky.
“With the Paragould A&P Commission’s support we can gather some local sponsorships and put on a great show,” Mason said.
With the governor’s announcement on Wednesday that the state would enter Phase 2 of reopening June 15, Mason told Region 8 News that some details are “up in the air,” including whether people will be able to sit on the park grounds or remain near their cars.
She stressed that they will take “every precaution” to ensure the audience can maintain safe social distancing.
Mason added that the show, like in years past, will be visible virtually all across the city.
The show will begin at dark and will be accompanied by patriotic music on all MOR Media stations (107.1 Jack FM, Jill@99.3, and 103.7 iRock).
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.