Jonesboro police search for vehicles involved in crash

JPD is asking for your help in the identification of the white lead car and red semi-truck in the following video. The pair of vehicles came west on Hwy 18 this morning around 9am, tore down the traffic signal at Highland and Brazos (seen around 0:11 in the video), turned left onto Red Wolf, then proceeded to head back south on I-555. Both vehicles left the scene of an accident that they caused and JPD needs your help in the identification of the vehicles, drivers, logos, or phone numbers on the vehicles. We have had no luck looking for wide loads permitted to drive this route. If you have any information, please comment below or send us a message. Reference#: MVA20-1275