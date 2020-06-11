Jonesboro police search for vehicles involved in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department are looking for two vehicles that officials believe may have left the scene of a crash Thursday morning.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the vehicles - a white car and a red semi-truck were on Highway 18 when the crash happened.
“The pair of vehicles came west on Hwy 18 this morning around 9 a.m., tore down the traffic signal at Highland and Brazos, turned left onto Red Wolf, then proceeded to head back south on I-555,” the post noted. “Both vehicles left the scene of an accident that they caused and JPD needs your help in the identification of the vehicles, drivers, logos, or phone numbers on the vehicles. We have had no luck looking for wide loads permitted to drive this route.”
Anyone with information on the crash can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
