Jonesboro police search for vehicles involved in crash
The Jonesboro Police Department are looking for two vehicles that officials believe may have left the scene of a crash Thursday morning. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 11, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 10:07 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department are looking for two vehicles that officials believe may have left the scene of a crash Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, the vehicles - a white car and a red semi-truck were on Highway 18 when the crash happened.

JPD is asking for your help in the identification of the white lead car and red semi-truck in the following video. The pair of vehicles came west on Hwy 18 this morning around 9am, tore down the traffic signal at Highland and Brazos (seen around 0:11 in the video), turned left onto Red Wolf, then proceeded to head back south on I-555. Both vehicles left the scene of an accident that they caused and JPD needs your help in the identification of the vehicles, drivers, logos, or phone numbers on the vehicles. We have had no luck looking for wide loads permitted to drive this route. If you have any information, please comment below or send us a message. Reference#: MVA20-1275

“The pair of vehicles came west on Hwy 18 this morning around 9 a.m., tore down the traffic signal at Highland and Brazos, turned left onto Red Wolf, then proceeded to head back south on I-555,” the post noted. “Both vehicles left the scene of an accident that they caused and JPD needs your help in the identification of the vehicles, drivers, logos, or phone numbers on the vehicles. We have had no luck looking for wide loads permitted to drive this route.”

Anyone with information on the crash can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

