JPD now at full staff, Police Chief says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department set a new record with the department remaining fully staffed for the longest time since Chief Rick Elliott took his position five years ago.
Chief Elliott says recruiting and keeping officers is a big challenge for every law enforcement agency.
Right now, they have 164 sworn officers and about 20 civilian staff to protect the city.
Now, with a full force, they work to keep the crime rate down by getting out into the community and interacting with them.
Chief Elliott said he considers community outreach to be crucial right now and that’s why they have a renewed focus on community events.
“This will give us more time to interact with the community instead of going from call to call, we’ll have time to go to those special events and special interactions which is very important at this time," Elliott said.
He says the department has had a busy year from keeping the staff healthy from COVID-19, tornado aftermath, and recent rallies keeping the officers on their toes.
“It’s been a challenging year for the department,” he says. “The men and women of the department have done quite well, very pleased with how we’ve handled the situations. We’re here to protect everybody the best that we can. That’s our mission is to treat everybody in a fair and ethical way.”
The chief says they’re in their sixth week being at full staff. Prior to this streak, he says their longest period of being at full staff was two weeks.
Chief Elliott says he’s proud of the department’s accomplishment.
