June 11: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Highs return to the 80s today, but it will still be very comfortable for June.
Low humidity stays with us into the weekend with afternoon temps expected to rebound into the upper 80s by Saturday.
A low chance of showers will be possible throughout the weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast, plus the latest on Cristobal, coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Suddenlink complaints and COVID-19 concerns were among the topics addressed during Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s visit to Jonesboro.
On Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the state would move into Phase 2 of reopening next week. While some believe this is a move in the right direction, others are still on edge.
The cancellation of this year’s Beatles on the Ridge might have hit a sour note with some, Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp says the festival will bounce back.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
