Lake Poinsett renovations nearing completion

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Renovations on Lake Poinsett have been ongoing since about 2017, but they’re finally nearing completion.
The lake was drained in the summer of 2017 for work on the spillway and control tower.
These updates are almost completed, with just minor details left to finalize.
In addition to these updates, Arkansas Game and Fish is working to update the fish habitats in the lake.
Fishery Supervisor for Northeast Arkansas Brett Timmons said Game and Fish have been partnering with local companies, taking pallets and other materials to create some of these habitats.
“This is materials that would end up in a dumpster or in a burn pile someplace and we’re taking those materials, recycling them and recreating fish habitat that will be put back into the lake,” said Timmons.
Timmons said with these new habitats, there is also less chance for them to rot when exposed to air when the water level is lowered during the winter.
While these updates to Lake Poinsett are three years in the making, that isn’t unusual for this kind of renovation.
When Region 8 News first reported on the start of the project in 2017, it was estimated to be finished in 2020 or 2021.
Game and Fish is expecting to close the control gates in December of this year, but they don’t have a projection for a “full pool” lake level right now, due to how unpredictable the weather can be.
