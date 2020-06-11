LIVE: Gov. Parson announces Missouri will reopen on June 16

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced the State of Missouri will reopen on Tuesday, June 16.
Phase 1 of the recovery plan took effect on May 4 and expires on Monday, June 15.
The governor said he believes Missouri is ready to move forward.
He reminded citizens the virus is still out there, and it is still important for everyone to continue social distancing.
Before the briefing, Gov. Parson said he will be meeting with community leaders in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 15,390 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 860 deaths.
DHSS reported a total of 537 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus.
Currently, 259,040 Missourians have been tested for COVID-19 and 31,470 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
The map below shows the number of COVID-19 cases by county in each Heartland state.
