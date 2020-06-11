NEA District Fair a “go” for September

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Although the North Central Arkansas District Fair announced Wednesday their cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns, the NEA District Fair still plans to bring in the rides and fun later this year.
The fair uses the Nettleton Baptist Church’s fairgrounds and brings in roughly 45,000 people during the week-long event.
Officials stressed Thursday they will ensure safety.
Mike Hart with the church says they also want to ensure safety and will look to restrictions on what they can and cannot do on the grounds.
Fair general manager Mitch Johnson says they plan to follow all CDC and Health Department guidelines. He says if any future issues arise and make the fair unsafe, they may cancel.
“Under normal circumstances, we strive to provide a safe and fun, family atmosphere,” he says. “I think, more than ever at this time in the situations that are going on in our nation as a whole, it’s more important than ever to provide the entertainment like this for our community.”
The only change foreseen to the fair this year will revolve around musical entertainment.
Johnson says they will not be seeking ‘big name’ entertainment, saying it’s not financially feasible for the fair due to requirements entertainers have in place for their own protection.
He says even the carnival representatives have submitted guidelines to ensure safety. They include:
- Sanitation between rides
- Distancing while waiting in line
- Loading/unloading at different intervals
Johnson says he’s hopeful the NEA District Fair in September will be fun and safe.
The 2020 fair will run from Sept. 21-26.
