New Pocahontas Elementary School expected to be completed in January

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas School District announced a new elementary school was coming as a part of its 10-year facility plan a few years ago. The hope was for students to move in this fall, but that move will not be happening just yet.
The new K-3 school hit a snag in construction when it started last spring. From April to July last year, there were over 30 inches of rain on the job site, delaying the timeline. Construction was finally able to pick back up last August.
Despite the hiccup, first-year Superintendent Jerry Martens praised the previous administration for their work in planning to have new facilities, including the elementary school.
“I could not be more excited," Supt. Martens said. "[The] Pocahontas School District has been very frugal with funds and they’ve been very good about upkeeping the existing buildings. I’m kind of walking on the shoulders of giants, so to speak, that I’m going to see the fruits of all their labor.”
Talks for the new school began in 2017. The school district said the population growth of Pocahontas created spacing issues with the current Alma Spikes elementary school in addition to age concerns of the over 60-year-old building, leading to the planning and construction of the new school.
Superintendent Martens says he expects students to be ready to move into the finished building by January 2021.
