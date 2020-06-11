Northeast Arkansas Humane Society to host Father’s Day Cakesgiving Fundraiser

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event this year for the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society will not only help raise money for the group but will help with dessert for Father’s Day.
According to a post on the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society Facebook page, the group is having a Father’s Day Cakesgiving Fundraiser this year instead of its Easter Bake Sale.
Pre-orders are being taken for strawberry, chocolate, white chocolate raspberry and vanilla cakes from the Sweet Mayhem Bakery in Kennett.
You can email neahsfundraiser@gmail.com to place an order and notify officials as to how you plan to pay for the cake.
All orders must be received by 7 p.m. on June 15.
