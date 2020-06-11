Northeast Arkansas Humane Society to host Father’s Day Cakesgiving Fundraiser

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society will be having its Father's Day Cakesgiving Fundraiser this year to help raise money for the group. (Source: Northeast Arkansas Humane Society Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | June 11, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 4:57 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event this year for the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society will not only help raise money for the group but will help with dessert for Father’s Day.

According to a post on the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society Facebook page, the group is having a Father’s Day Cakesgiving Fundraiser this year instead of its Easter Bake Sale.

Pre-orders are being taken for strawberry, chocolate, white chocolate raspberry and vanilla cakes from the Sweet Mayhem Bakery in Kennett.

You can email neahsfundraiser@gmail.com to place an order and notify officials as to how you plan to pay for the cake.

All orders must be received by 7 p.m. on June 15.

