Poll: Gov. Hutchinson’s job approval remains strong amid pandemic, protests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A new poll suggests Arkansans approve of Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent social unrest, but they harbor concerns as the state moves into Phase 2.
The Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll was based on a survey of 869 likely voters taken on June 9-10.
When asked if they approved or disapproved of Hutchinson’s job as governor, 62 percent said they approved while 19 percent disapproved. Another 19 percent said they were unsure.
TB&P noted in its Thursday report that while the governor “has navigated the coronavirus crisis with strong consensus, he is out of the mainstream in his decision on [Wednesday] to move the state’s economy to Phase Two opening.”
Of those surveyed, 44 percent said the governor’s lifting of the restrictions was “about right,” while 32 percent said he was lifting them “too quickly.” Twenty percent of those polled said Hutchinson was lifting the restrictions “too slowly,” while four percent said they were unsure.
“The call to reopen the state’s economy more urgently is only supported by one in five voters,” said Roby Brock, Talk Business & Politics editor-in-chief. “The governor does risk a lot of political capital if the pandemic situation spirals further out of control. We’ve seen a huge rise in cases in Phase One, so this move to Phase Two is going to be a test for his leadership as well as public safety.”
The poll had a margin of error of +/-3.3 percent.
