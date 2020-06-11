Riverside alum Gavin Stone selected by Dodgers in 2020 MLB Draft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Riverside alum got the call in Day 2 of the 2020 MLB Draft.
UCA pitcher Gavin Stone was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 5th round. The junior was the 159th overall pick. Stone had a stellar shortened season with the Bears. He was 3-1 with a 1.30 ERA, Stone was tied for the team lead with 31 strikeouts.
One of the three victories was a no-hitter. Gavin struck out 13 batters in a March 6th victory over Southeastern Louisiana.
Matthew Schwartz profiled him in April on his season and MLB Draft hopes.
