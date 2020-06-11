Searcy names Kenny Simpson as their head football coach

The Searcy School District announced Thursday that they have hired Kenny Simpson as their new head football coach. Simpson finished a historic 9 season run at Southside. He led the Southerners to their first state playoff appearance in 2016 and their first 4A-2 conference title in 2017. Simpson was a finalist in 2017 for the Hooten’s 4A Coach of the Year. That season was highlighted by a 10-2 mark. Southside reached the postseason in 2018 & 2019.