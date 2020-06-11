Searcy names Kenny Simpson as their head football coach

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the top football coaches in NEA will be in charge of the reigning state champions.
The Searcy School District announced Thursday that they have hired Kenny Simpson as their new head football coach. Simpson finished a historic 9 season run at Southside. He led the Southerners to their first state playoff appearance in 2016 and their first 4A-2 conference title in 2017. Simpson was a finalist in 2017 for the Hooten’s 4A Coach of the Year. That season was highlighted by a 10-2 mark. Southside reached the postseason in 2018 & 2019.
Simpson will make the jump from the 4A-2 to the 6A East. Searcy was 12-1 in 2019 under Mark Kelley, capped by their first state championship in 86 years.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.