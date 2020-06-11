Speed limit increasing on certain roads in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark - (KAIT) - The speed limit is increasing on some highways in Arkansas.
Brad Smithee, Arkansas Department of Transportation District 10 Engineer, said the General Assembly gave them a directive to consider and raise speed limits in Arkansas.
“The department recognized the need,” Smithee said. “You can’t just go change signs and you have to do that with a lot of science and look at what you’re doing.”
On Wednesday, the Arkansas Highway Commission took action to raise the speed limit on certain highways in the state.
“For instance, on interstate highways in Arkansas, the fully controlled-access,” Smithee said. “You know the (Interstates) 55, 555, and parts of (Highway) 67, which isn’t technically an interstate, just yet.”
The recommendation on those highways was to go from 70 mph to 75 mph.
Smithee said this will not be a universal 75 mph everywhere.
“There are parts of the state, urban area, you know 75 through a busy interchange in the middle of Jonesboro or Little Rock or whatever other city you might choose, you know that’s certainly ill-advised,” Smithee said.
He said there are also other exceptions to the universal 75 mph in areas where there is a substantial curve.
“You and I were talking about a particular curve down between Newport and Jonesboro on (Highway) 67, you know, just because of constraints of the design, you know, a given curve may not be good at 75 mph," Smithee said.
Smithee said there are still some directives that are being figured out, but the general recommendation was accepted by the highway commission.
“We have to look at this very systematically,” Smithee said. “We’ve got to find ways to do this in logical places.”
Smithee said some of the other roads like five-lane highways, it makes sense to bump the speed limit up by 5 mph.
“You know a great example in Northeast Arkansas, Highway 63, basically from where 555 ends at (Highway) 49 in Jonesboro all the way really to Black Rock now,” Smithee said. “You know there are areas of that are rural and perhaps it makes every bit of sense to raise that another five miles per hour.”
Things like that, Smithee said, have not quite been decided.
Speed limits on the secondary highways will not increase at this time, either. He said things like the condition of the road will be taken into account when deciding on whether or not to raise the speed limit.
The speed limit change will not happen overnight, Smithee said, but the change will happen relatively quickly on the interstates.
He also said that the change is not immediate, and the speed limit does not change on the highway until the new sign posting the new speed limit is put up.
