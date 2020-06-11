2 women killed in head-on collision

HENDERSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Baxter County women died Tuesday night when their vehicles collided head-on.
The crash happened at 8:35 p.m. on U.S. Highway 62 at Crystal Cove Road in Henderson, according to the Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report.
Norra Haddock, 41, of Salem was eastbound when her 2016 Ford crossed the center line and collided head-on with 37-year-old Yvette Stroud’s 2005 Toyota.
Both Haddock and Stroud, who was from Henderson, died in the crash.
An unidentified child passenger in Stroud’s vehicle suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken to South Cox Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
